President Appoints Justice Qazi Faez Isa As Chief Justice

President Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Bol News reported on Wednesday.

The appointment will be effective from September 17, 2023 with the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial.

The current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, will attain the age of retirement on September 16, 2023 under Article 179 of the Constitution.

Arif Alvi appointed the chief justice under Article 175A-3 of the Constitution. The president will take the oath of office from Justice Qazi Faez Isa on September 17, 2023.