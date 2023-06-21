Retired SC Judge Qazi Amin Ahmed Passes Away

Supreme Court Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, who retired some time ago, has passed away, Bol News reported on Wednesday. The deceased judge was the brother of senior journalist Saeed Qazi.

Amin Ahmed was born on March 26 1957 in Chakwal. He completed early education from Government High School and Government Degree College Chakwal. He obtained a law degree from the University Law College in the year 1980.

Amin Ahmed was enrolled as an advocate in 1981 where after joined a Doctoral Program in Public International Law at the University of Amsterdam and completed collateral programs in International Law & International Relations at the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague in 1985. He started law practice in the year 1986.

The judge remained member of visiting faculty of International Islamic University Islamabad from 1986 to 1991. He was enrolled as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1997. He eemained Member Punjab Bar Council from 2000 to 2004. He served as Additional Advocate General for Punjab from September 2007 to June 2009. He was elevated as Judge Lahore High Court on November 7, 2014 and took oath of office as Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 24, 2019.