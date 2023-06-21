Pakistan Navy Reiterates Continued Support To Ensure Safe Navigation Of Mariners: Naval Chief

Pakistan is responsible for hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, on the occasion of World Hydrography Day 2023, said the WHD serves as an opportunity to highlight the significance of hydrographic services in various areas, including safe navigation, maritime security, environmental protection, disaster prevention & response and marine resource exploration.

“Since the oceans and seas are rich in natural resources including fish stocks, minerals and hydrocarbons the hydrographic data is crucial for all these activities which reflect the contribution of hydrographers in world's economy,” he said.

As per United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Pakistan like other coastal states is responsible for hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts/ maps of its waters to provide accurate nautical information to the mariners, he added.

The naval chief said in order to discharge national/ international hydrographic obligations with appropriately vested authority, Pakistan Navy approached the GoP for re-designating Pakistan Navy Hydrographic Department (PNHD) as National Hydrographic Office (NHO) and Hydrographer Pakistan Navy (HPN) as Hydrographer of Pakistan (HoP).

“The government, on 29 Jul 22, has approved the same and issued gazette notification, thereby aligning our national and international obligations as well as strengthening Pakistan's voice at the regional and international hydrographic forums.

“Besides conduct of regular surveys and updating nautical publications, an important undertaking by NHO has been the preparation of Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) of our area for easy access and wider use of seafarers,” he said.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said with this, the NHO is also facilitating local fishermen by providing them access to electronically available information on navigational hazards, such as ghost fishing nets, significantly improving their safety, protection of their fishing nets and boosting their fish catch.

Pakistan Navy celebrates the WHD every year to acknowledge the work of hydrographers who are contributing significantly towards our national economy.

“On this day, Pakistan Navy reiterates its commitment towards continued support to ensure safe navigation of mariners to support sustainable economic activities in the maritime sector. I urge all maritime stakeholders to join us in our efforts of raising awareness and advancing hydrographic activities viz-a-viz safety of navigation and stimulating national economy through enhanced maritime trade and exploration. Pakistan Navy Zindabad. Pakistan Paindabad,” the PN chief said.