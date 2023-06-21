Armed Police Deployed To London Hospital Following Stabbings

Stabbing incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.

London Ambulance Service reports increasing number of casualties.

Hospital staff evacuated, gathering information on the incident.

Police presence has been reported at Central Middlesex Hospital in London following a stabbing incident that has resulted in at least two people being injured.

The London Ambulance Service has stated that the number of casualties is increasing as the situation unfolds. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of one man in connection with the incident.

The healthcare trust responsible for operating Central Middlesex Hospital in London, known as the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, stated that it is currently in the process of gathering complete information to determine the full extent of the incident.

Witnesses observed hospital staff being evacuated from the building, as they were seen standing outside the premises at the scene. Central Middlesex Hospital is located in the heart of the Park Royal business estate, situated on the boundary between the Brent and Ealing areas.

