Hina Bashir Murder: Obsessed Man Found Guilty Of Killing Woman, Concealing Body In Suitcase

Muhammad Arslan, a 27-year-old student from east London, has been pronounced guilty of the murder of 21-year-old Hina Bashir, whom he was deeply fixated on.

After a three-week trial at the Old Bailey, Arslan was found guilty of killing Bashir and subsequently disposing of her body in a suitcase. According to court proceedings, Bashir's death occurred in July of the previous year when a face mask was forcibly inserted into her mouth, leading to her asphyxiation.

During the trial, Muhammad Arslan initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied the charge of murder. The jury was presented with CCTV footage showing Arslan dragging a suitcase along a lane, where he subsequently concealed it in undergrowth.

Following the disappearance of Hina Bashir, her loved ones contacted the police, leading to the discovery of the suitcase containing her lifeless body. Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC emphasized that there was a significant amount of evidence linking Arslan to the murder.

This evidence included the victim's blood found on his bed and the presence of face masks at his residence that matched the one forcefully inserted into the victim's mouth.

According to the prosecutor, Hina Bashir, who weighed only 43kg (six stone and 11lbs), had little chance of defending herself against the defendant's aggressive actions. The jury was informed that the defendant's DNA was discovered on the handle of the suitcase that was used to conceal the victim's body.