Tragedy Strikes London To Brighton Bike Ride: Family Pays Tribute To Fallen Cyclist

The family of a grandfather who passed away during the London to Brighton Bike Ride has fondly remembered him as an exceptional individual. David Cooper, who had undergone a quadruple heart bypass in 1999, was participating in the event for the 24th time.

Tragically, he lost his life on Sunday morning on Redehall Road in the Smallfield area of Surrey. Mr. Cooper was just days shy of celebrating his 70th birthday.

Louisa Necib, his daughter, expressed her grief and paid tribute to her father, describing him as an extraordinary person who was always willing to help others. The family is deeply devastated by their loss.

Among the multitude of participants in the 54-mile (86.9km) journey from London to Brighton, Mr. Cooper was one of thousands riding to support the British Heart Foundation (BHF) through fundraising efforts.

His daughter mentioned that he cherished his annual involvement in the event, which gradually evolved into a cherished family tradition. Over time, the number of family members and friends joining him in the ride increased, with this year's event seeing ten loved ones participating alongside him.

Hailing from Battersea, London, Mr. Cooper was a devoted father of three and a beloved grandfather to six grandchildren. His daughter, Ms. Necib, emphasized his deep love for his family and his passion for supporting various charities, including the BHF.

She also revealed that the family had plans to celebrate his upcoming 70th birthday together during a holiday. Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, the BHF chief executive, acknowledged Mr. Cooper's remarkable dedication as an inspirational fundraiser, highlighting his impressive record of participating in the event since 1999.

The circumstances surrounding his tragic demise are currently under investigation by Surrey Police, who are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.















