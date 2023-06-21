Arsenal Secures Deal In Principle For Kai Havertz Transfer From Chelsea

Havertz has the potential to excel in his system

Real Madrid was interested in signing Havertz

Arsenal have reached a preliminary agreement to sign Chelsea's attacker Kai Havertz for a reported fee of £65 million.

The 24-year-old German player, whose contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, has expressed his intention not to renew with the club. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, a fan of the player, believes that Havertz has the potential to excel in his system.

In order to avoid losing him for free, Chelsea is open to offers that would provide them with a transfer fee.

Chelsea's new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, aims to rebuild the team's forward line and has started by offloading Havertz.

The player gained recognition at Chelsea when he scored the winning goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City, securing the club's second-ever title.

However, he struggled to maintain consistent performances, scoring only 32 goals in 139 appearances for the Blues. Havertz won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea but did not achieve a domestic accolade during his three-year tenure.

In a separate transfer news, Chelsea announced the signing of French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old striker signed a six-year deal with the Blues, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Nkunku was the Bundesliga's top scorer last season, finding the net 16 times in 25 matches. He also scored in the German Cup final, helping his team secure the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Prior to his time at Leipzig, Nkunku played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning the Ligue 1 title three times and the French Cup twice.

It is worth mentioning that Real Madrid was interested in signing Havertz but withdrew from the negotiations due to the high price tag set by Chelsea for the 24-year-old player.