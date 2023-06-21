SAFF Championship: Kuwait Triumphs With 3-1 Victory Over Nepal In Campaign Opener

Kuwait Triumphs With 3-1 Victory Over Nepal In Campaign Opener

Kuwait started strong with Hamad Alharbi and Fawaz Alotaibi

Nepal did not give up and was rewarded for their efforts

Kuwait emerged victorious in their opening match of the SAFF Championships against Nepal, securing a 3-1 win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Despite Nepal's higher ranking (174 compared to Kuwait's 143), Kuwait started strong, with Hamad Alharbi and Fawaz Alotaibi posing a threat to Nepal's defense early on.

In the 23rd minute, Kuwait broke the deadlock with a goal from a corner kick. Alotaibi's cross found the head of Kuwait's captain, Khaled Hajijah, who capitalized on a misjudgment by Nepal's goalkeeper to score.

Kuwait extended their lead in the 41st minute when Mohammad Abdullah's low cross was skillfully finished by Shabaib Al-Khaldi. The second half saw both teams committing careless fouls, but Kuwait continued to dominate with their precise passing.

In the 65th minute, Nepal's midfielder Rohit Chand committed a handball inside the box, resulting in a penalty for Kuwait. Abdullah stepped up and converted the spot-kick, increasing Kuwait's lead to 3-0.

Despite being three goals down, Nepal did not give up and was rewarded for their efforts in the 68th minute. With this win, Kuwait currently leads Group D, while defending champion India will face Pakistan later in the tournament.