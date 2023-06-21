language: English
Gold Price in Islamabad Today Showed Stability - 21 June 2023

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 07:50 PM

  • Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the cost of importing gold and, in turn, impact local prices.
  • Changes in interest rates can affect investor behavior and impact demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Technological advancements in mining and refining can increase the supply of gold and contribute to price stability.

Today 21 June 2023, the Gold Price is stable PKR 18,859 in Islamabad. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal is stable. People want to safeguard the value of their money. There are typically three safe investments in Islamabad are real estate, gold, and a third foreign currency.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24k per Ounce 586,515
Gold 24K per 10 Grams 188,590
Gold 24K per Tola 220,650
Gold 22k per Ounce 537,626
Gold 22K per 10 Grams 172,870
Gold 22K per Tola 202,258

