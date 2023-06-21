Gold Price in Karachi Today Showed Stability - 21 June 2023

Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the cost of importing gold and, in turn, impact local prices.

Changes in interest rates can affect investor behavior and impact demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

Technological advancements in mining and refining can increase the supply of gold and contribute to price stability.

Today 21 June 2023, the Gold Price is stable PKR 18,759 in Karachi. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal is stable. People want to safeguard the value of their money. There are typically three safe investments in Karachi are real estate, gold, and a third foreign currency.

