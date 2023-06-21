Gold Price in Quetta Today Showed Stability - 21 June 2023

language: English
in the news
Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 07:51 PM

  • Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the cost of importing gold and, in turn, impact local prices.
  • Changes in interest rates can affect investor behavior and impact demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
  • Technological advancements in mining and refining can increase the supply of gold and contribute to price stability.

Today 21 June 2023, the Gold Price is stable PKR 18,959 in Quetta. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal is stable. People want to safeguard the value of their money. There are typically three safe investments in Quetta are real estate, gold, and a third foreign currency.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24k per Ounce 589,625
Gold 24K per 10 Grams 189,590
Gold 24K per Tola 221,820
Gold 22k per Ounce 540,487
Gold 22K per 10 Grams 173,790
Gold 22K per Tola 203,334

