'Hungry' Shark Attacks Scare Netflix Documentary Crew

Tiger sharks attacked the crew filming David Attenborough's documentary Our Planet II.

Toby Nowlan recounted the perilous encounter.

Huw Cordey likened the situation to a scene from the film Jaws.

In an unexpected turn of events, Tiger sharks in the Pacific Ocean, north of Hawaii, proved to be less than hospitable as they attacked the Netflix crew filming David Attenborough's documentary Our Planet II.

Toby Nowlan, the director and producer, recounted the perilous encounter. The crew's mission was to capture the inaugural flight of the Laysan albatross, including underwater shots for the documentary.

Describing the incident, Nowlan revealed, 'A 'v' shape of water came rushing towards us, and a tiger shark leapt at the boat, causing substantial damage. The boat was torn apart in an instant.'

He further explained that their attempts to deter the shark were futile. Astonishingly, this was the second shark attack they had experienced that day, which Nowlan deemed as 'extremely unusual' behavior.

According to Nowlan, the sharks displayed heightened aggression due to their intense hunger, possibly driven by a scarcity of natural prey. In their desperate quest for sustenance, they resorted to targeting anything they encountered in the water.

Despite the danger, the crew managed to reach land safely, being only half a mile away. However, they encountered another setback when they sent out a small rubber dinghy, which was also attacked by giant trevallies, robust fish weighing up to 132 pounds, resulting in damage to the dinghy's motor.

Huw Cordey, the series producer, likened the situation to a scene from the film Jaws. He revealed that their original plan was to conduct an underwater shoot with tiger sharks in the shallow waters of Laysan.

However, on the first day of encountering the sharks, the crew, using inflatable boats, became the target of two shark attacks. Consequently, their aspiration for underwater footage remained unfulfilled.