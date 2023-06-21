Marvel Fans Argue About new Anti-hero 'Kraven The Hunter' Video

Sony's highly anticipated addition to the Spider-Man universe.

Sony's highly anticipated addition to the Spider-Man universe, Kraven the Hunter, has garnered significant attention, albeit for the wrong reasons, as the recently released trailer sparked intense reactions.

Featuring Aaron Johnson-Taylor in the lead role, the film introduces the character from Marvel Comics' pool of villains, Sergei Kravinoff. Initially appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man comics, Kravinoff is a Russian immigrant driven by a mission to establish himself as the world's greatest hunter.

However, fans exhibited divided opinions regarding the trailer's graphic content.

'It seems that this only works if you have no prior knowledge or emotional connection to the source material. Perhaps that's why, apart from the Rhino and the spider moment, there is little indication that this is a spinoff from the Spider-Man franchise,' one fan commented.

On the other hand, another enthusiast expressed excitement, stating, 'Kraven the Hunter looks insane, absurdly entertaining, and extremely violent. Count me in.'

A third viewer pointed out, 'What stands out about this trailer is that, if you remove the spider moment, it could easily pass as a standalone movie unrelated to Spider-Man.'

During CineEurope last year, Taylor-Johnson teased the character of Kraven, highlighting his significance as 'one of Marvel's most iconic and notorious anti-heroes, serving as Spider-Man's primary rival.'

He further emphasized that Kraven is not an extraterrestrial being or a wielder of magic, but rather a determined hunter—a human driven by unwavering conviction.