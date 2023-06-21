Tragic Toll Rises: 41 Lives Lost In Devastating Women's Prison Riot In Honduras

At least 41 dead in suspected prison riot at women's facility in Honduras.

Victims suffered fatal burns and gunshot wounds, while the exact details of the incident remain unconfirmed.

Rival gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) allegedly involved in the violent altercation.

Yesterday, a spokesperson from the public prosecutors' office in Honduras revealed that a minimum of 41 individuals lost their lives in a women's prison, following what appears to have been a prison riot.

The Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social, a women's penitentiary located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the capital city Tegucigalpa, is where the tragic incident occurred.

Authorities are currently engaged in the process of identifying the deceased. According to Yuri Mora, the spokesperson, some of the victims suffered fatal burns, while others were shot.

Delma Ordonez, the president of an association representing prisoners' families, informed Reuters that a violent altercation erupted between members of rival gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) in the early hours of yesterday, leading to the chaos. Local media outlets have also reported on the occurrence of a riot.

According to Mora, the government currently lacks confirmation regarding the specific details of the incident. However, visuals shared by local media depicted billowing black smoke originating from one of the prison buildings.

Concerned relatives of the incarcerated individuals gathered outside the prison on Tuesday, desperately seeking information about their loved ones.

3 Rival gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) allegedly involved in the violent altercation. 3 At least 41 dead in suspected prison riot at women's facility in Honduras. 3 Victims suffered fatal burns and gunshot wounds, while the exact details of the incident remain unconfirmed.

In a television interview, Ligia Rodriguez, who identified herself as a woman in search of news about her daughter, expressed the anguish of not yet receiving any official updates.

An anonymous spokesperson from a hospital revealed that seven individuals were receiving medical treatment at a state hospital. Honduras has a history of fatal prison incidents, including a reported gang fight in 2019 that claimed the lives of 18 inmates and a devastating fire in 2012 that resulted in over 350 deaths.















