Mind-bending Challenge: Spot The Elusive '67' Among A Sea Of '97' In 3 Seconds

- Regularly engaging in puzzles and brain teasers is crucial for brain health.
- Optical illusions and brain teasers improve cognitive function and visual perception.
- A challenging brain teaser involves finding the number 67 among a sea of 97s in three seconds.
Regularly engaging in stimulating puzzles and challenges is crucial for maintaining a healthy and active brain.
Optical illusions and brain teasers, in particular, are effective at enhancing cognitive function and improving visual perception and interpretation skills.
One brain teaser that has perplexed even the sharpest minds involves locating the number 67 hidden amidst a sea of number 97s.
You have a mere three seconds to find it, making the task quite challenging.
If you're struggling, here's a hint: the number you seek is located in the top half of the picture, specifically on the right-hand side.
Avoid focusing on the bottom left area. Still unable to spot it? Keep reading for the answer!
The odd number was hidden in the top corner ( Image: Jagran Josh)
If you're up for another challenge, here's a new game for you. This time, you have eight seconds to find the number two.
Alternatively, you can explore word-based puzzles like finding the word 'cold' among a series of 'gold's or locating the word 'bare' within a sea of 'bears.
If visual puzzles are more your style, try this brain teaser set in a waterpark. Your task is to find the blue rubber ring hidden among several aquamarine swimming pools. Prepare for a mind-bending experience!
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,602,323[+0*]
DEATHS
6,892,731[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]