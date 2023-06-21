Mind-bending Challenge: Spot The Elusive '67' Among A Sea Of '97' In 3 Seconds

Regularly engaging in puzzles and brain teasers is crucial for brain health.

Optical illusions and brain teasers improve cognitive function and visual perception.

A challenging brain teaser involves finding the number 67 among a sea of 97s in three seconds.

Regularly engaging in stimulating puzzles and challenges is crucial for maintaining a healthy and active brain.

Optical illusions and brain teasers, in particular, are effective at enhancing cognitive function and improving visual perception and interpretation skills.

3 A challenging brain teaser involves finding the number 67 among a sea of 97s in three seconds. 3 Regularly engaging in puzzles and brain teasers is crucial for brain health. 3 Optical illusions and brain teasers improve cognitive function and visual perception.

One brain teaser that has perplexed even the sharpest minds involves locating the number 67 hidden amidst a sea of number 97s.

You have a mere three seconds to find it, making the task quite challenging.

If you're struggling, here's a hint: the number you seek is located in the top half of the picture, specifically on the right-hand side.

Avoid focusing on the bottom left area. Still unable to spot it? Keep reading for the answer!

The odd number was hidden in the top corner ( Image: Jagran Josh)

If you're up for another challenge, here's a new game for you. This time, you have eight seconds to find the number two.

Alternatively, you can explore word-based puzzles like finding the word 'cold' among a series of 'gold's or locating the word 'bare' within a sea of 'bears.

If visual puzzles are more your style, try this brain teaser set in a waterpark. Your task is to find the blue rubber ring hidden among several aquamarine swimming pools. Prepare for a mind-bending experience!



