Viral Memes Emerge From Zendaya's Kiss Scenes In 'Challengers' Trailer

The release of the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film 'Challengers' on 20 June has created quite a buzz on the internet. However, it's not the overall trailer that has caught everyone's attention, but rather a specific moment featuring Zendaya and her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

In the scene, Zendaya's character Tashi Duncan shares passionate kisses with both Faist and O'Connor's characters, sparking a wave of unexpected and humorous memes. Internet users wasted no time in unleashing their creativity and creating memes that humorously depict various reactions to the trailer moment.

Interestingly, the Spider-Man connection adds another layer to the memes. Zendaya portrays MJ, Spider-Man's love interest, in the film series of the same name. Fans took this opportunity to merge the two worlds, sharing Spider-Man memes that portray the superhero's sadness or surprise in response to the trailer.

The viral memes have further amplified the anticipation and discussion surrounding 'Challengers,' showcasing the power of internet humor and its ability to captivate and engage audiences in unique ways.