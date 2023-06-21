language: English
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 10:31 PM

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.
  • The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage..

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system with the XOS 7 user interface.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which is quite good for storing important files and useful data.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in four great colors: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple. A large battery of 6000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

Build OS Android 10 (Go edition)
UI XOS 7.0
Dimensions 171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
Weight 207 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G25
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features 440 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Standby up to 55 days
Talktime up to 53 hrs


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

