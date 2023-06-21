Infinix Hot 10 Play Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage..
The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system with the XOS 7 user interface.
The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which is quite good for storing important files and useful data.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras performs well in the low light because of night-mode feature included.
The phone is available in four great colors: Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Purple. A large battery of 6000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.
Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G25
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|440 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 55 days
|Talktime
|up to 53 hrs
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
