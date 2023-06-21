OnePlus V Fold Revealed In Fresh Renders

The highly anticipated OnePlus foldable phone, rumored to launch in August, reveals CAD-based renders by @OnLeaks.

The highly anticipated OnePlus foldable phone, rumored to launch in August, has unveiled its first set of CAD-based renders by @OnLeaks. Contrary to previous speculation that it would be a rebranded Oppo Find N2, the OnePlus V Fold is set to have a larger design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Vivo X Fold2.

The design of the OnePlus V Fold showcases elegant metal sides and a tall cover screen featuring a punch-hole camera. The back of the phone displays a leather-like texture with a noticeable camera ring housing three sensors, accompanied by Hasselblad branding. According to rumors, the device is expected to feature a 50 MP main camera (the IMX 890), along with an unspecified ultrawide module and a periscope lens.

The OnePlus V Fold will feature a 32MP front-facing camera on its cover display. Rumors suggest that the main screen will have an LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of around 1900 x 2100 px and a 120 Hz refresh rate, although specific dimensions are not mentioned in the new renders.

The device will have a fingerprint scanner integrated into the right-hand side power button. Additionally, there will be three speakers, with one placed at the bottom near the USB-C port and two more positioned on top.

The OnePlus V Fold is anticipated to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 100W of wired charging. As more information becomes available about the OnePlus V Fold, we will keep you updated through our newsfeed.