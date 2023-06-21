Oppo A78 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It has 5,000mAh battery.

The Oppo A78 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience and impressive performance. Equipped with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display, the phone delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it a treat for multimedia enthusiasts.

The display also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

Under the hood, the Oppo A78 houses a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and lag-free performance.

It also offers ample storage space with its 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Oppo A78 excels with its 50MP camera setup, capturing stunning photos with rich detail and clarity. It also features a 8MP front-facing camera, perfect for capturing beautiful selfies.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo A78 provides all-day usage and supports 33W fast charging, allowing you to quickly replenish the battery. Additionally, the phone comes with 5G connectivity, ensuring high-speed internet access.

Overall, the Oppo A78 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone that offers a compelling package of performance, display quality, and camera capabilities.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A78 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W



