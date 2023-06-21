Redmi Note 12R Could Be The First Phone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Xiaomi silently launched the Redmi Note 12R Pro in April, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Xiaomi silently launched the Redmi Note 12R Pro in April, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and priced at CNY 1,800 ($250, €230, or 20,500). However, the standard version was absent during that period. Recently, the Redmi Note 12R (model number 23076RA4BC) emerged on the China Telecom website, and interestingly, it boasts an upgraded chipset.

While not officially confirmed, the upcoming phone is anticipated to feature the SM4450 chip, likely to be marketed as 'Snapdragon 4 Gen 2' by Qualcomm. Reports suggest that this chip will be manufactured using a 4nm Samsung node, as opposed to the 6nm TSMC used for the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The phone is expected to offer configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a microSD slot for expandable storage.

The carrier website provided additional important information. The Redmi Note 12R features a spacious 6.79' FHD+ display, making it noticeably larger than the 6.67' display of the 12R Pro. In terms of the camera, it has a relatively simple setup with a 50 MP primary module accompanied by a 2 MP auxiliary lens (which is similar to the Pro model in terms of camera specifications).

More details provided include the dimensions and weight of the phone, which measures 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.17mm and weighs 199g. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, although the charging speed has yet to be announced. In addition to the USB-C port, the phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per China Telecom, the Redmi Note 12R is scheduled to be released in China on June 30, potentially making it the first device to utilize the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The following are the prices for the device in China:

RAM/storage Price in USD (converted) 4/128GB CNY 1,100 $153 6/128GB CNY 1,200 $167 8/128GB CNY 1,600 $223 8/256GB CNY 1,800 $250

The phone will be offered in three different color options: Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy, and Time Blue. The carrier has shared images showcasing the Time Blue color variant.

