Vivo X90s Debut In A New Color Ahead Of June 26 Release

vivo will release the X90s in China on June 26, and a new color variant has been revealed on the updated promo page of vivo's official website. It is unclear if there will be additional color options for the vivo X90s.

While vivo has not provided specific details about the specifications of the X90s, rumors suggest that it could be powered by the Dimensity 9200+ SoC instead of the Dimensity 9200. If these rumors are accurate, the vivo X90s might feature a 6.78' 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display, a 4,810 mAh battery, and support for 120W charging.

The vivo X90s is expected to have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. On the rear, it is rumored to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera.



