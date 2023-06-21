language: English
Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 07:25 AM

  • The Vivo Y20 has 6.51 Inches display.
  • It has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.
  • It has 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y20 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. With its powerful performance and stylish design, this device is sure to impress.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and ample RAM, the Y20 delivers smooth multitasking and speedy app launches.

The large display provides an immersive viewing experience, perfect for streaming videos and playing games.

The triple rear camera setup captures stunning photos with excellent clarity and detail, while the front-facing camera captures beautiful selfies.

The long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

With its impressive features and affordable price, the Vivo Y20 is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and budget-friendly smartphone.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI Funtouch OS 10.5
Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Charging 10W

