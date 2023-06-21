Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y20 has 6.51 Inches display.

It has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

It has 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y20 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a seamless user experience. With its powerful performance and stylish design, this device is sure to impress.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and ample RAM, the Y20 delivers smooth multitasking and speedy app launches.

The large display provides an immersive viewing experience, perfect for streaming videos and playing games.

The triple rear camera setup captures stunning photos with excellent clarity and detail, while the front-facing camera captures beautiful selfies.

The long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

With its impressive features and affordable price, the Vivo Y20 is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and budget-friendly smartphone.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo Y20 specifications