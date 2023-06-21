Aagha Ali Shares His Unforgettable Travel Stories

On his wife Hina Altaf's podcast, Ali shared his first air travel experience.

During his first flight from Lahore to Faisalabad, he got stuck in the aeroplane bathroom.

Ali also shared his nervousness during his first flight.

Actor Aagha Ali has had his fair share of travel horror stories. During his first flight from Lahore to Faisalabad, the 37-year-old actor got stuck in the aeroplane bathroom. He has encountered wrong security checks, endured a bumpy ride on the GT road to Gujrat, and found himself pushed to the end of the train booths. Despite these disappointments, Ali remains a true travel enthusiast.

In a guest appearance on his wife Hina Altaf and Syed Ali's podcast, Footprints, Ali shared his first air travel experience. He recounted a scary incident in the lavatory, saying, 'I decided to see the bathroom on that 15-minute flight back to Lahore. After take-off, I couldn't figure out how to open the door. All of my excitement died down. I was banging on the doors and yelling that I was inside while they were announcing to land. Luckily, after what seemed like an eternity, someone heard me. I was legit scared that the plane would tilt for landing and I'd be stranded in the bathroom. The air hostess scolded me a lot. I decided I'd never go on a plane ever again,' he laughed.

Ali also shared his nervousness during his first flight, recalling how people who had travelled before would often hype up the experience. He mentioned an embarrassing incident when he ended up in the security check for women, mistakenly following three women in front of him.

Being a filmy person in real life, Ali wanted his train ride to resemble Shah Rukh Khan's iconic journey from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. However, his experience on the Karakoram Express didn't live up to his expectations. He booked a VIP cabin and a bottom bunk but was asked to move to the top bed, causing disappointment and ruining his vibe.

3 Ali also shared his nervousness during his first flight. 3 On his wife Hina Altaf's podcast, Ali shared his first air travel experience. 3 During his first flight from Lahore to Faisalabad, he got stuck in the aeroplane bathroom.

When it comes to international travel, Ali had a special experience during his first time. After becoming successful and earning money, he desired to travel the world. He fulfilled his promise to his mother by taking her to Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Since then, he and Hina have explored Turkey, Dubai, and various parts of Europe.

Reflecting on his international trips, Ali noted the differences that make other countries appear ahead. He appreciated their organization, courtesy, and kindness, which answered why people willingly travel abroad and choose not to live in Pakistan.

Despite the ups and downs, Aagha Ali remains passionate about travel, ready to embrace new experiences and adventures.