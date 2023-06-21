Actor Asim Mehmood Discusses Response To His Role In Tere Bin

Asim Mehmood gains recognition for his role in "Sun Yara" and captivates fans with his comedic timing and poetic expressions

His performances in "Bharosa Pyar Tera" and "Rang Mehal" further solidify his talent and popularity

Asim impresses in the drama "Tere Bin" with his portrayal of a compassionate Pashtun character

Asim Mehmood, a talented Pakistani television actor, gained recognition for his role in the widely acclaimed drama 'Sun Yara,' known for its stellar cast. His comedic timing and poetic expressions resonated with fans.

He garnered further appreciation for his performances in 'Bharosa Pyar Tera' and 'Rang Mehal.' Another highly talked-about drama featuring Asim Mehmood is 'Tere Bin,' where he impressively portrays a compassionate Pashtun character. Fans have been enamored by his impeccable dialogue delivery and authentic accent.

During a recent appearance on Haute Talk with Hassan Choudary, Asim Mehmood discussed his character Farrukh Khan and shared his initial impression of the role. He also delved into the public feedback he received for his performance.

He said, “In the beginning, people were guessing quite high about Farrukh Khan’s character because the drama was going lavish, every one speculated that Farrukh Khan would be either a doctor or a lawyer but Farrukh khan’s character (conductor) was not according to what people sketched in their minds. Even people made fun of me that you bragged a lot about the character but you have entered as a bus conductor. Obviously, its not me, I am playing that character”.

Asim Mehmood mentioned that initially, fans made fun of his character, but he was confident that in the future, people would love the character as he would assist Meerab.

Asim also added, “the same happened in Rang Mehal when I entered as a normal street guy, they rejected me but when I became a CEO, they loved me”.







