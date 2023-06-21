Ali Safina Exposes The Truth About Pakistani Drama Writers

Pakistani dramas witness declining content quality despite high viewership

Actor Ali Safina exposes the truth behind Pakistani drama writers on "Fuchsia" talk show

Scripts often crafted by content teams, contributing to deteriorating writing standards

Despite Pakistani dramas enjoying high TRPs and YouTube views, there has been a noticeable decline in content quality over the past few years. The majority of dramas now rely on repetitive love triangles and sisters' rivalries, often featuring toxic elements in 99% of the scripts.

While concerns regarding this issue have been repeatedly voiced, little action has been taken to address it.

Ali Safina, an experienced actor with a long-standing career in the industry, recently made an appearance on the talk show 'Fuchsia' where he shed light on the truth behind Pakistani drama writers.

During the interview, he revealed that scripts are often crafted by content teams, highlighting the deteriorating state of writing in the industry and the reasons behind this concerning trend. Safina's insights brought attention to the concerning situation surrounding the quality of scripts in the Pakistani drama industry.

According to Ali Safina, a significant number of Pakistani drama writers work in teams and simply rework old stories by attaching different names to them. Additionally, he revealed that dramas are often being filmed while only 7-8 episodes have been written, leaving writers with insufficient time and resources to develop a cohesive script.

3 Scripts often crafted by content teams, contributing to deteriorating writing standards 3 Pakistani dramas witness declining content quality despite high viewership 3 Actor Ali Safina exposes the truth behind Pakistani drama writers on "Fuchsia" talk show

Safina further disclosed that writers are not adequately compensated for their work, resulting in the production of subpar scripts. However, he noted that some writers have produced quality dramas for Green Entertainment due to the higher remuneration they receive from the production company.







