Ali Safina Reveals Problems Faced By Pakistani Dramas Writers

Ali revealed that scripts are often created by content teams, with multiple writers.

They frequently rehash old stories, merely changing names and details.

Ali further explained that writers are not adequately compensated for their work.

In recent years, Pakistani dramas have witnessed a decline in content quality, despite their success in terms of TRPs and YouTube views. The industry seems to have fallen into a repetitive pattern, relying heavily on love triangles and sisters' rivalries, resulting in an overwhelming amount of toxic storylines. This issue has been widely discussed, yet little has been done to address it.

Ali Safina, an experienced actor with a notable presence in the industry, shed light on the reality of many drama writers during an interview. He revealed that scripts are often created by content teams, with multiple writers involved. They frequently rehash old stories, merely changing names and details. Additionally, the shooting of a drama begins when 7-8 episodes are already written, leaving insufficient time and resources for the writer to deliver a well-rounded script.

3 Ali further explained that writers are not adequately compensated for their work. 3 Ali revealed that scripts are often created by content teams, with multiple writers. 3 They frequently rehash old stories, merely changing names and details.

Ali further explained that writers are not adequately compensated for their work, which leads to the production of subpar scripts. However, he noted that some writers have managed to create exceptional dramas because they were offered better remuneration.

Through his revelations, Ali Safina exposed the behind-the-scenes reality of the drama industry, highlighting the flawed system of scriptwriting and the challenges faced by writers due to time constraints and inadequate compensation.