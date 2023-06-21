Alizeh Shah Looks Pretty In Pink; See Pics

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model.

Alizeh Shah made her acting debut in 2017 with the drama serial "Daldal."

She rose to prominence with her role as Palwasha in the drama serial "Ishq Tamasha" in 2018.

Alizeh Shah a popular Pakistani actress and social media sensation, recently took to Instagram to share a mesmerizing picture and left fans curious with her caption.

Her picture quickly garnered attention from her vast fan base, leaving them in awe of her talent and charm.

In the picture, Alizeh Shah looked effortlessly stunning.

Alizeh Shah effortlessly impresses her fans with her traditional look, embracing vibrant ethnic wear. The actress radiates beauty and charm, captivating viewers with her flawless appearance.

12 She rose to prominence with her role as Palwasha in the drama serial "Ishq Tamasha" in 2018. 12 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. 12 Alizeh Shah made her acting debut in 2017 with the drama serial "Daldal." 12 Alizeh has worked in various successful television dramas. 12 She has also appeared in music videos. 12 Alizeh Shah is known for her versatile acting skills. 12 She has a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram. 12 Alizeh has been praised for her fashion sense and often makes stylish appearances. 12 She won the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. 12 Alizeh has been recognized as one of the most promising young talents in the Pakistani entertainment industry. 12 She has already worked with some of the industry's top actors and directors. 12 Alizeh Shah continues to captivate audiences with her performances.

Opting for a soft makeover, Alizeh enhances her natural beauty with light eyeshades and a peachy pink lip color. She complements her look by leaving her brunette tresses open in a perfectly blow-dried style.

Alizeh's poses and lively expressions grab the attention of fans across the internet, further enhancing her appeal.

In the caption she wrote, 'who am i to be in love ....when your love never is for me.'



