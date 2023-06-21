Asim Azhar Granted UAE's Golden Visa For Residency

Asim Azhar shares his excitement on social media after being granted a golden visa in the UAE

The singer expresses gratitude and considers the Emirates his official second home

He shares heartfelt Instagram posts and pictures to commemorate the occasion

Pakistani singer-songwriter Asim Azhar recently took to social media to share an exciting update with his large fan base. Expressing his joy, Azhar revealed that he had been granted a golden visa and shared pictures to commemorate the occasion.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, the singer of the hit song 'Sunlay' revealed that he has successfully obtained the prestigious golden visa of the UAE. Asim Azhar expressed his gratitude and referred to the Emirates as his 'official second home.'

'Pakistan ke baad agar koi jaga ghar lagti hai tou wo UAE hai, and now i can officially call it my second home,' he shared.

'So honoured to receive my Golden Visa,' he added.

In terms of his professional career, Asim Azhar has been actively expanding his discography with several new singles.

These additions include popular tracks such as 'Mahi Aaja,' 'Soneya,' 'Tum Tum,' 'Tayyar Hain,' 'Ishqiya,' 'Tasveer,' 'Jo Tu Na Mila,' 'Humrahi,' 'Tere Liye,' 'Humraah,' 'Sassi,' and many others.

