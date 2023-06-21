language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Kanwal Aftab Faces Criticism For Encouraging Women To Fix Violent Husbands

Kanwal Aftab Faces Criticism For Encouraging Women To Fix Violent Husbands

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 03:32 PM

Open In App
Kanwal Aftab Faces Criticism For Encouraging Women To Fix Violent Husbands
  • Kanwal Aftab faced criticism for advising to "support" abusive husbands.
  • Users questioned her why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman.
  • Netizens criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform.

Social media personality Kanwal Aftab, known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram, has faced severe criticism for advising a fan that women should 'support' abusive husbands.

During an Instagram question and answer session, a follower asked Aftab how a woman could deal with an abusive husband when she is unable to find a good job. Aftab responded, stating, 'Try to support him. Motivate him. Divorce koi rasta nahi hai (Divorce is not an option).'

This harmful advice received backlash from social media users, including Kanwal Ahmed, the Founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan, who shared a screenshot of Aftab's answer and criticized her:

'Tiktoker Kanwal Aftab with 18.4 MILLION followers wants women to 'support' and 'motivate' husbands who abuse them. Struggling to understand if that means cheering them on as they punch her? Or leaving a reminder to do it again when they’re done?'

Ahmed also highlighted another response from Aftab where she was asked if she truly meant that women should support husbands while suffering from domestic violence. Aftab's response was, 'Sister, support him to improve his situation. Help him become better.'

Netizens criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform. 3

Netizens criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform.

Kanwal Aftab faced criticism for advising to 3

Kanwal Aftab faced criticism for advising to "support" abusive husbands.

Users questioned her why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman. 3

Users questioned her why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman.

Ahmed tweeted, 'Women don’t get married to 'fix' abusive men or to support and validate their violent behaviour.' Social media users condemned the display of misogyny and criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform.

Many users questioned why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman, emphasizing that men are adults responsible for their actions. They stressed the importance of understanding that if a person doesn't want to change, no one can force them, and there should be boundaries in a marriage, with domestic violence being far beyond that line.

It is crucial to recognize that it is never a woman's responsibility to endure domestic violence, and it is disheartening to see celebrities turning a blind eye to abusive marriages and consistently advising women to endure rather than leave.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,635,828[+8*]

DEATHS

6,893,344[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-