Kanwal Aftab Faces Criticism For Encouraging Women To Fix Violent Husbands

Kanwal Aftab faced criticism for advising to "support" abusive husbands.

Users questioned her why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman.

Netizens criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform.

Social media personality Kanwal Aftab, known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram, has faced severe criticism for advising a fan that women should 'support' abusive husbands.

During an Instagram question and answer session, a follower asked Aftab how a woman could deal with an abusive husband when she is unable to find a good job. Aftab responded, stating, 'Try to support him. Motivate him. Divorce koi rasta nahi hai (Divorce is not an option).'

This harmful advice received backlash from social media users, including Kanwal Ahmed, the Founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan, who shared a screenshot of Aftab's answer and criticized her:

'Tiktoker Kanwal Aftab with 18.4 MILLION followers wants women to 'support' and 'motivate' husbands who abuse them. Struggling to understand if that means cheering them on as they punch her? Or leaving a reminder to do it again when they’re done?'

Tiktoker Kanwal Aftab with 18.4 MILLION followers wants women to “support” and “motivate” husbands who abuse them. 🤡

Struggling to understand if that means cheering them on as they punch her? Or leaving a reminder to do it again when they’re done? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/zBr8zjW0kw — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) June 20, 2023

Ahmed also highlighted another response from Aftab where she was asked if she truly meant that women should support husbands while suffering from domestic violence. Aftab's response was, 'Sister, support him to improve his situation. Help him become better.'

Ahmed tweeted, 'Women don’t get married to 'fix' abusive men or to support and validate their violent behaviour.' Social media users condemned the display of misogyny and criticized Aftab for making irresponsible statements on a public platform.

Women don’t get married to “fix” abusive men. Or to support and validate their violent behaviour. 😑 pic.twitter.com/cro43EDd84 — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) June 20, 2023

Many users questioned why the burden of fixing the marriage always falls on the woman, emphasizing that men are adults responsible for their actions. They stressed the importance of understanding that if a person doesn't want to change, no one can force them, and there should be boundaries in a marriage, with domestic violence being far beyond that line.

This is such an irresponsible and dangerous thing to say, really hope whoever asked her this question does not take her terrible advice seriously — Amna Chaudhry (@amnachaudhry03) June 20, 2023

Why the “sahi karna” burden always fall on women in marriage. Men are grown up individuals! It’s high we need to understand, if a human doesn’t want to be corrected no one can! And there should be a boundary in marriage! And domestic violence is way far from that boundary line! — Adeel Riaz, MBBS (he/him/his) (@MehrAdeelRiaz) June 20, 2023

so it’s girl’s duty to motivate abuser and support him. sO called influencers https://t.co/PPoYwHdbbO — Huda (@britneeyyy3) June 20, 2023 Extremely irresponsible and callous. This is her privilege of not having experienced the trauma so many helpless women go through, speaking . The apathy here is just sad https://t.co/665BW2R8eI — Kashmala (@kashmalatk) June 20, 2023

It is crucial to recognize that it is never a woman's responsibility to endure domestic violence, and it is disheartening to see celebrities turning a blind eye to abusive marriages and consistently advising women to endure rather than leave.