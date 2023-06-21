Netizens Critisize Mahira Khan On Recent Viral Video

Babar took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video featuring Mahira.

However, it was later revealed that her apparent distress stemmed from hunger.

The video received criticism from some netizens.

Mahira Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistan's film and drama industries, has consistently captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. As an internationally recognized star, she continues to receive immense love and admiration.

Currently, she carefully selects a limited number of projects, prioritizing those that truly resonate with her. Fans eagerly anticipate glimpses of the real-life Mahira, often shared by her friend and makeup artist, Babar Zaheer.

Recently, Babar took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video featuring Mahira, in which she appeared visibly upset. However, it was later revealed that her apparent distress stemmed from hunger, turning the situation into a lighthearted and humorous moment.

Here you can watch the video:

The video received criticism from some netizens, who labelled Mahira's reaction as overacting while others expressed their disapproval, stating that the video was not appealing and that she should not behave childishly.