Netizens Slam Satyaprem Ki Katha Makers For Recreating 'Pasoori'

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 03:00 PM

  • Reports suggest that makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are planning to recreate "Pasoori."
  • However, this news has not been well received by Pakistani fans.
  • Pakistani Twitter users criticized the makers for "sacrificing another classic."

Prior to the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, reports have emerged that the makers are planning to surprise fans with a remake of the Pakistani song 'Pasoori.' However, this news has not been well received by Pakistani fans, who want to 'save Pasoori from Bollywood.'

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, 'Pasoori' was the most searched song on Google in 2022. According to recent reports, the shoot for the remake will take place in Mumbai over a two-day period and the song is expected to be released a few days before the film's release in late June.

Several Pakistani Twitter users have criticized the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' for 'sacrificing another classic.' Some expressed hope that the news is false.

One user tweeted, 'What else can they (Bollywood) do? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie,' as the film is set in Gujarat. Another user urged Bollywood to stay away from their 'precious Coke Studio.'

Negative sentiments were also expressed, with some predicting that the film and its music will receive significant backlash. One user pleaded, 'No way! Save Pasoori from them. That's our song. Hope this is a big fat lie. Hate Kartik and Sajid. Hope this movie flops.' The decision to remake 'Pasoori' has been seen as another instance of sacrificing a classic. Fans of the original song expressed their concern, hoping it won't be ruined.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, brings together Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani following their successful collaboration in the 2022 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' The film is set to release on June 29.

Initially titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to 'the story of Satyanarayan,' another name for the Hindu God Vishnu, the film faced backlash and was subsequently renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in 2021. Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement explaining the change, and Kartik Aaryan mentioned that the title was altered to avoid hurting sentiments.

