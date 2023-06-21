Netizens Slam Satyaprem Ki Katha Makers For Recreating 'Pasoori'

Reports suggest that makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are planning to recreate "Pasoori."

However, this news has not been well received by Pakistani fans.

Pakistani Twitter users criticized the makers for "sacrificing another classic."

Prior to the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, reports have emerged that the makers are planning to surprise fans with a remake of the Pakistani song 'Pasoori.' However, this news has not been well received by Pakistani fans, who want to 'save Pasoori from Bollywood.'

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, 'Pasoori' was the most searched song on Google in 2022. According to recent reports, the shoot for the remake will take place in Mumbai over a two-day period and the song is expected to be released a few days before the film's release in late June.

Several Pakistani Twitter users have criticized the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' for 'sacrificing another classic.' Some expressed hope that the news is false.

Do these producers are really this dumb that they don’t understand that nobody literally NOBODY is interested in remakes and that too remake of the most popular song of 2022 #pasoori ???? How is remaking #pasoori going to get people to watch #SatyaPremKiKatha ?? — Hunoon Shehzad (@seedhiSaadhi200) June 20, 2023

One user tweeted, 'What else can they (Bollywood) do? Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie,' as the film is set in Gujarat. Another user urged Bollywood to stay away from their 'precious Coke Studio.'

Negative sentiments were also expressed, with some predicting that the film and its music will receive significant backlash. One user pleaded, 'No way! Save Pasoori from them. That's our song. Hope this is a big fat lie. Hate Kartik and Sajid. Hope this movie flops.' The decision to remake 'Pasoori' has been seen as another instance of sacrificing a classic. Fans of the original song expressed their concern, hoping it won't be ruined.

It’s unfortunate that we knew this would happen as soon as #Pasoori hit popularity last year. Where is the creativity? Pasoori has 600 M views! Just waiting for Kahani Suno to be “remade” now. Why do great songs need to be remade at all? Just so they can be “claimed”? — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) June 20, 2023

'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, brings together Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani following their successful collaboration in the 2022 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' The film is set to release on June 29.

Initially titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to 'the story of Satyanarayan,' another name for the Hindu God Vishnu, the film faced backlash and was subsequently renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in 2021. Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement explaining the change, and Kartik Aaryan mentioned that the title was altered to avoid hurting sentiments.