Urwa Hocane Calls Out Reham Khan For Insulting Celebrities

A social media exchange between Reham Khan, a well-known journalist and former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, and actor Urwa Hocane has sparked a heated debate online. The conversation initially focused on the importance of overseas Pakistanis investing in local communities but quickly turned into a discussion about celebrities and their involvement in politics.

It all began with a tweet from Reham, stating that Pakistan should not only be seen as a shopping destination for bridal couture and fashion collections but also as a place to live and invest in local communities. She stated, 'Pakistan should not be just a shopping destination for bridal couture and lawn collections. Come and live here. Invest in local communities. Those overseas Pakistanis who do not want to give up their jobs but claim to be experts on Pakistani politics need an education about the ground realities. Celebrities look good as pin-up boys but are not usually statesman material purely because they have never lived normal lives like the rest of the population.'

In response, Urwa took to her Instagram Stories to address Reham's statements. While she initially agreed with the idea of investing in local communities, Urwa expressed her disappointment with what she perceived as derogatory remarks made against celebrities. She highlighted the hard work and self-made success of many celebrities, including herself, who strive to represent the country's art industry with respect and love worldwide.

Challenging Reham's apparent bias against celebrities, Urwa pointed out that Reham herself began her career as a child actor on Pakistan Television (PTV), indicating that she too had been associated with the entertainment industry. Urwa questioned the inconsistency of Reham's views and emphasized that being a former child actor should not undermine Reham's right as a Pakistani citizen to have an opinion on Pakistani politics. Urwa also expressed her disagreement with Reham's characterization of celebrities as lacking the qualities of statesmanship.

Urwa concluded by stating that she did not appreciate Reham's attempt to spread hate and judgment towards a talented and hardworking group of individuals, including herself. She suggested that Reham make her point without undermining the respected and celebrated contributions of celebrities. Urwa ended her message by extending an invitation for Reham to apologize, emphasizing that celebrities are forgiving, kind-hearted, and peaceful individuals.



