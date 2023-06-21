language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vasay Chaudhry Extends Apology For Controversial 'Overseas Pakistani' Joke On Mazaaq Raat

Vasay Chaudhry Extends Apology For Controversial 'Overseas Pakistani' Joke On Mazaaq Raat

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 02:11 PM

Open In App
Vasay Chaudhry Extends Apology For Controversial 'Overseas Pakistani' Joke On Mazaaq Raat
  • A video from the show 'Mazaaq Raat' hosted by Vasay Chaudhry went viral.
  • In the clip, some derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis were given by the guest.
  • Recently, Vasay Chaudhry apologized on behalf of the Mazaaq Raat team.

A video clip from the popular comedy show 'Mazaaq Raat' featuring model and actress Sarah Neelum went viral on social media.

In the clip, Neelum can be seen making derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis, suggesting that they pretend to be well-established and wealthy in Pakistan while working menial jobs like cleaning toilets abroad. The video received strong backlash from overseas Pakistanis.

One user expressed their discontent, stating: 'This unknown model on national television is claiming that overseas Pakistanis clean gutters abroad and come to Pakistan to show off by wearing cotton clothes. Meanwhile, these very overseas Pakistanis contribute $32 million through their hard work abroad.'

Notable actor Shaan Shahid was among those who criticized Neelum's opinion. He emphasized the importance of respecting overseas Pakistanis, acknowledging their sacrifices and stating that they are a source of pride for the country.

Recently, Vasay Chaudhry apologized on behalf of the Mazaaq Raat team. 3

Recently, Vasay Chaudhry apologized on behalf of the Mazaaq Raat team.

A video from the show 'Mazaaq Raat' hosted by Vasay Chaudhry went viral. 3

A video from the show 'Mazaaq Raat' hosted by Vasay Chaudhry went viral.

In the clip, some derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis were given by the guest. 3

In the clip, some derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis were given by the guest.

The host of the comedy show, Vasay Chaudhry, intervened and apologized for the tasteless joke, referring to it as a 'ridiculous comment.' He publicly expressed his apology on behalf of the entire team of 'Mazaaq Raat,' acknowledging that a comedian on the show also attempted a joke that was in bad taste.

Chaudhry further added that a formal apology would be aired in the upcoming episode of the show. However, he wanted to personally apologize to all Pakistanis living abroad, expressing love and acknowledging that mistakes are made within one's own circle. He quoted the phrase, 'ghalatiaan apnoo say he hoti hain,' meaning that mistakes are made by those who are close to us.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,635,828[+8*]

DEATHS

6,893,344[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-