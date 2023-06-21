Vasay Chaudhry Extends Apology For Controversial 'Overseas Pakistani' Joke On Mazaaq Raat

A video from the show 'Mazaaq Raat' hosted by Vasay Chaudhry went viral.

In the clip, some derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis were given by the guest.

Recently, Vasay Chaudhry apologized on behalf of the Mazaaq Raat team.

A video clip from the popular comedy show 'Mazaaq Raat' featuring model and actress Sarah Neelum went viral on social media.

In the clip, Neelum can be seen making derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis, suggesting that they pretend to be well-established and wealthy in Pakistan while working menial jobs like cleaning toilets abroad. The video received strong backlash from overseas Pakistanis.

These two idiots made fun of the overseas Pakistanis that they clean toilets and then show off over here. This campaign against overseas is just disgusting which must end. Just in 2021-2022, the remittances sent by overseas is $31.2 billions. Out of 21% of the overseas doctors in… pic.twitter.com/Z2by9wyiFl — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 20, 2023

One user expressed their discontent, stating: 'This unknown model on national television is claiming that overseas Pakistanis clean gutters abroad and come to Pakistan to show off by wearing cotton clothes. Meanwhile, these very overseas Pakistanis contribute $32 million through their hard work abroad.'

This unknown model on national television is claiming that overseas Pakistanis clean gutters abroad and come to Pakistan to show off by wearing cotton clothes. Meanwhile, these very overseas Pakistanis contribute $32 million through their hard work abroad. pic.twitter.com/18vRlGp1Z6 — Syed Zaighum Kazmi (@syedzaighum110) June 19, 2023

Notable actor Shaan Shahid was among those who criticized Neelum's opinion. He emphasized the importance of respecting overseas Pakistanis, acknowledging their sacrifices and stating that they are a source of pride for the country.

Our overseas Pakistanis .. from all walks of life are our pride .. none should show disrespect .. towards them .. as the country and we the nation owe them much more than respect .. as their sacrifices are beyond words.. much respect .🙏🏼♥️🇵🇰💯 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) June 20, 2023

The host of the comedy show, Vasay Chaudhry, intervened and apologized for the tasteless joke, referring to it as a 'ridiculous comment.' He publicly expressed his apology on behalf of the entire team of 'Mazaaq Raat,' acknowledging that a comedian on the show also attempted a joke that was in bad taste.

I want to publicly apologise on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat ,a very stupid,Vile & ridiculous comment was made recently abt overseas's Pakistani's by one of the guests in our show which was followed up by an attmepted joke by one of the comedians(again in bad taste) — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 20, 2023

Chaudhry further added that a formal apology would be aired in the upcoming episode of the show. However, he wanted to personally apologize to all Pakistanis living abroad, expressing love and acknowledging that mistakes are made within one's own circle. He quoted the phrase, 'ghalatiaan apnoo say he hoti hain,' meaning that mistakes are made by those who are close to us.