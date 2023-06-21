Nelly Korda Eager To Return For Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda is returning to the LPGA Tour after missing five weeks.

Korda says the time away from the tour has made her "hungry" to compete again.

Korda will tee off in the Women's PGA Championship on Thursday.

After missing five weeks to heal from a lower back problem, Nelly Korda is eager to return. The world number two claims the time away from the LPGA Tour has made her 'hungry' in preparation for this week's Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey.

Korda last competed in the Founders Cup in mid-May, where she failed to make the cut. It was there that she won her sole major championship in 2021. Since defending her Pelican Women's Championship crown in November of last year, the 24-year-old has gone winless on the LPGA Tour.

Before South Korea's Ko Jin-young surpassed her in the rankings following the Founders Cup in New Jersey, Korda had six top-six finishes in seven LPGA events.

'When I got back from New Jersey, it didn't feel right,' Korda told reporters on Tuesday. 'I talked with my doctor and he recommended I take a couple weeks off to rest it before something else flares up from it.

'There's a lot of torque in the golf swing so I feel like I'm not the only golfer that kind of struggles with the low back... I honestly wouldn't be playing if I wasn't 100%.'

After having surgery to remove a blood clot from her left arm last year, Korda claimed that the recovery period had further fueled her desire for success.

'It's sometimes nice to reset after playing,' said Korda, whose sister Jessica also plays on the LPGA Tour. 'When you're having to take a forced break in a sense, you appreciate the life a little bit more.

'I feel like I love the game of golf. I love competing. I have so much fun doing this and traveling. It just makes me appreciate it more, and a little bit more hungry.'

On Thursday, Korda takes the green with Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who is rated third in the world and top-ranked Ko.