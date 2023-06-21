Govt Decides To Expedite Steps For Return Of Nawaz Sharif: Sources

The coalition government has decided to form a high level committee.

KARACHI: The government has decided to speed up measures for return of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, by removing obstacles on his way back, Bol news reported on Wednesday.

The high level committee will include important lawyers including the law minister. The government decided to include those lawyers also in the committee meeting who are fighting Mian Nawaz Sharif's cases, the sources said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government wants to remove the legal obstacles in the way of Nawaz Sharif's return.