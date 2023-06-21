IHC Orders Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar To Appear In Bail Plea Case

Shah Mahmood and Asad Umar sought pre-arrest bail in May 9 cases

Their lawyer requested protection to appear before the court.

IHC ordered them to appear before the court tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former secretary-general Asad Umar to appear before the court tomorrow in cases seeking bail over the May 9 riots.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing on the application seeking pre-arrest bail. Both have submitted separate petitions before the court stating they wanted to join the investigation in cases registered against them. They pleaded with the court to accept their pre-arrest bail pleas as the government had lodged cases against them for political reasons.

At the outset, the judge asked about the presence of Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Advocate Ali Bukhari replied they were present in the car outside and could get arrested if they step outside. He said police have formed a barricade outside to arrest them.

“How will they be arrested be arrested,” the judge asked. He said the sessions court has rejected the bail application and the court cannot grant protective bail. The court inquired if this kind of extraordinary relief is also given to common citizens.

Lawyer Ali Bukhari said the court should consider that two petitions have been dismissed. He said both petitioners are present outside the court and are not being allowed entry. He said the situation will not be different tomorrow or the day after.

The lawyer requested protection for Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to enter the court. However, the court rejected the request. The lawyers said Hamza Shehbaz's house was surrounded by NAB and then the court gave him protection.

“We can do this till tomorrow. If the petitioner comes to the court, then we will hear the case,” the judge said. “This court will run according to the law. The law is very clear in this regard:

The court gave Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar time to appear in court till tomorrow. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir adjourned the hearing of the case.

The PTI leaders moved IHC a day after the district and sessions court dismissed the bail petitions in cases related to May 9 riots.

Judge Tahir Abbasi Supra dismissed the bail petitions of PTI leaders in two separate cases registered at Tarnol police station. Following the verdict, Qureshi and Asad Umar hurriedly walked towards their vehicle and left the court’s premises.