IPP Formed 9-members Manifesto Committee

Lahore: Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to prepare the party manifesto in 10 days and formed a manifesto committee.

Aamir Mehmood Kayani will be the convener of the manifesto committee of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party while Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Numan Ahmed Langrial, Rana Nazeer and Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the members of the manifesto committee.

Chaudhry M. Ashfaq, Nauraiz Shakoor and Pir Saeed ul Hasan Shah also became members of the committee. The convener of the manifesto committee can make any expert a member of the manifesto committee.

The committee will give final shape to the draft of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party in 10 days, the draft will be presented to Patron Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.