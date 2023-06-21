PM Arrives In Paris To Attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Paris.

He will attend New Global Financing Pact Summit,

He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached France for a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Upon his arrival at the Paris airport along with his delegation, the prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s ambassador in France and diplomatic officials besides senior French government authorities.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister’s entourage.

During his visit, he will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris in which representatives of more than 50 countries are participating.

The Summit will prove to be an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

The prime minister will address the Summit as a leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt. He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.