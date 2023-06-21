language: English
PM Shehbaz Requests For Meeting With IMF Managing Director

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 12:01 PM

PM Shehbaz Requests For Meeting With IMF Managing Director
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif has requested for a meeting with MD IMF
  • Ishaq Dar has appealed to the UK for help in restoring the IMF programme.
  • The government is courting the IMF through friendly countries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiated decisive efforts to complete the ninth review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bol News reported on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has requested for a meeting with the managing director IMF, on the sidelines of the Paris Summit. While, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has appealed to the UK for help in restoring the IMF programme.

Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, he will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris.

There are only nine days left for the IMF program to expire. Efforts are on to complete the IMF's ninth review before the budget is approved.

On June 20, the finance minister had also requested the British authorities to help to restore the IMF program in a virtual meeting. After the completion of the ninth review, Pakistan will get $1.2 billion, the sources said.

Pakistan needs a huge amount to pay the next fiscal debt and interest rate, the sources said.

The government is courting the IMF through friendly countries, they said. The sources said China had provided financial support to Pakistan.

Economists have expressed the fear of Pakistan’s defaulting in the absence of an IMF program.

