PPP May Part Way With Govt After Passage Of Budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party is preparing to give a big surprise to the government after Eid.

The People's Party, the main party of the ruling coalition, complains about the government's policies, sources said.

The PPP has begun to consider parting ways with the ruling coalition, they said.

After the approval of the federal budget, the possibility of separation of the PPP from the ruling coalition. The party sources said.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has started consultation in the party regarding separation from the ruling coalition.

The sources said that People's Party hopes to get anti-Nawaz votes in Punjab by separating from the ruling coalition.

In Punjab, the People's Party is determined to unite the anti-Nawaz forces in the upcoming general elections