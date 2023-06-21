PPP Suspends Basic Membership Of Aitzan Ahsan And Latif Khosa

Farooq Saeed confirmed suspension of membership of both.

Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa are also members of CEC of PPP.

It has been recommended to party to cancel CEC membership of both.

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) suspended the basic membership of senior lawyers Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa on Wednesday.

President of PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed confirmed the suspension of membership of both.

He said that the basic membership of Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa has been suspended.

Rana Farooq Saeed said that Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa are also members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party.

He said that it has been recommended to the party to cancel the CEC membership of Aitzazahsan and Latif Khosa's party.

He says that the decision to dismiss Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa from the party is expected in the CEC meeting.

It should be noted that the PPP terminated the basic membership of Latif Khosa and a 'Wall of Shame' was inaugurated in the central Punjab office of the party in which Latif Khosa's photo was installed.

Earlier, former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) met Latif Khosa at his residence.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the peaceful struggle for democracy and the protection of basic human rights available under the constitution.

It should be noted that Chairman PTI has challenged his nomination in the Balochistan lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case in the Supreme Court through Latif Khosa.