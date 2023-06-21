PPP Will Not Form Electoral Alliance With Any Party: Sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has taken a big decision regarding elections that it will not to form an electoral alliance with any government party including the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Bol News reported on Wednesday.
The party sources said the PPP will field its candidates across the country. “There will be no seat adjustment with the PML-N at any level. Why should we pay the price of the economic performance of the PML-N in the election?, said the PPP sources.
However, the sources said the possibility of seat adjustment cannot be ruled out with the Istehkam-e- Pakistan party.
The option of electoral alliance with PML-N has been cross-marked, the PPP sources said. They said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could make an electoral alliance, but the PPP was not a part of the PDM.
