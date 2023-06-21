PTI Issues Show-cause Notice To Pervez Khattak

PTI has initiated action against senior leader Pervez Khattak.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a show-cause notice.

It said Khattak is encouraging others to quit the party.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated action against senior leader Pervez Khattak for allegedly encouraging members to quit the party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued a show-cause notice stating, “It has comes to the notice of the Party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.”

The order ordered Khattak to submit a written explanation. It said that further action will be action or failure to comply or submitting an unsatisfactory reply.

Pervez Khattak was the provincial president of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He served as KP chief minister during the PTI tenure from 2013 to 2018.

Khattak announced his resignation from all positions of the party in the wake of May 9 incidents following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Khattak condemned the incident ad said that the political environment of the country was not favourable, therefore, he has decided to leave the post and will decide about the future course of action.

It was reportedly that Pervez Khattak has decided to form a new political party or faction within the PTI. Several PI deserters are expected to join the new political setup

Khattak has claimed that more than 50 former parliamentarians are in contact with him and would join his new political set-up. Khattak’s residence in Islamabad has become the centre of political activity as he has intensified efforts to contact PTI bigwigs from KP and other areas.



