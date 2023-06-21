Shehbaz Stresses On Early Education For Career, Personality Development

Says children adopt the basic principles and values of social behavior in the educational journey.

Elated on holding the Pakistan Learning Conference 2023.

Aimed at establishing universal principles to empower children.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted the importance of childhood education, stating it was important for personality formation and career determination, Bol News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that early education teaches basic principles and values of social behavior.

The premier showed happiness while announcing the holding of Pakistan Learning Conference 2023.

3 Aimed at establishing universal principles to empower children. 3 Says children adopt the basic principles and values of social behavior in the educational journey. 3 Elated on holding the Pakistan Learning Conference 2023.

He said that the conference is focused on establishing universal principles, to empower children.

PM said, “I was very keen to attend the Conference & listen to the varied perspectives from scholars & policy practitioners from different backgrounds.”

“I wish the Conference all the best & look forward to its recommendations for building a resilient and happy future for our children,” said PM Shehbaz.