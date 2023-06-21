Is Meghan Markle Planning To Release A Revealing Memoir?

Experts advise Meghan Markle to publish her memoir.

Royal journalist Louise Roberts supports the idea and believes it would be a significant step.

Prince Harry's successful memoir adds to the discussion around Meghan's potential book.

There is a growing consensus among experts that it would be advisable for Meghan Markle to publish her own memoir.

Louise Roberts, a royal journalist and commentator, highlighted these potential scenarios.

During her interview with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo on Sunday night, Louise Roberts shared her perspective on various matters.

She believes a tell-all memoir from Meghan Markle would be “a totally logical step” albeit “terrifying” for anyone in the Royal Family.

She was even quoted saying, “I think it’s time for her to unleash her memoir, although the royals can’t control Harry they certainly cannot control Meghan.”

In Roberts’ eyes this “(memoir) will be Oprah on steroids.”

This assertion arises a few months after Prince Harry's memoir created a buzz on social media and secured lucrative commercial deals exceeding $100 million.

For those who are not familiar, Prince Harry's memoir achieved a staggering global sales figure of approximately 1.43 million copies on its debut day alone, solidifying its status as the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.

All these insights have come shortly after insiders accused the Sussexes of having a very high “burn rate” when it comes to cash.















