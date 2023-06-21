Queen Consort Camilla Warns King Charles Amid Trooping The Colour

Queen Consort Camilla issued a stern warning to King Charles.

She urged him to slow down for her benefit.

The Duchess of Cornwall halted her husband's stride.

During Trooping the Colour, Queen Consort Camilla issued a stern warning to King Charles, urging him to slow down for her benefit.

The Duchess of Cornwall halted her husband's stride, expressing her inability to keep up with his pace. Lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed that the Queen said, 'Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my own throne.' Charles responded with a sigh, saying, 'Oh deary me.'

In another incident during the celebration, the King faced a moment of unease when one of his horses became unruly. Seeking comfort, the 74-year-old turned to his wife, Camilla, who provided him with a reassuring 'pep talk.'

According to body language expert Judi James, while William and Edward maintained a composed posture on their calm horses, with their right arms rigidly at their sides, Charles struggled to control his horse, requiring both hands on the reins and continuous correction throughout the parade.

Upon reaching the platform where Camilla stood, the King seemed to voice his complaints once again. Rather than offering a proud and supportive smile, Camilla's body language indicated that she delivered a stern pep talk, characterized by furrowed brows and assertive nods of the head.