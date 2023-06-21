Kremlin Asserts Lack Of Basis For Extending Grain Deal

Kremlin reiterates opposition to extending Black Sea grain deal due to inadequate implementation.

UN acknowledged its limited influence on Western countries to fulfill Russia's obligations.

Russian demands include the removal of barriers affecting the export of grain and fertilizers.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reiterated its stance that there are no valid reasons to extend the Black Sea grain deal, citing inadequate implementation of the agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

During a press call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the United Nations (UN) had been compelled to recognize the inability to exert sufficient influence on Western countries within the collective agreement, preventing them from fulfilling Russia's obligations.

Peskov's reference was directed towards a list of Russian requests, which included the elimination of perceived barriers hindering the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.





