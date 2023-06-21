Tourist Faces Jail Time In Singapore For Cashing Found Casino Tickets

Indonesian tourist finds valuable slot machine tickets in Singapore casino.

Tickets dropped by casino staff member near entrance.

Tourist cashes in tickets but attempts to flee Singapore.

In March, an Indonesian tourist named Silitonga Andri Parulian discovered eight slot machine tickets worth $17,900 on the floor of Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore.

The tickets had fallen from a staff member's folder near the room's entrance just moments before Silitonga was about to start gambling.

Acting swiftly, he collected the tickets and promptly cashed them in at the casino. However, realizing the potential consequences, Silitonga hurriedly headed to Changi International Airport in an attempt to escape Singapore but was apprehended by authorities.

State Prosecutor Lim Yeow Leong informed the court that the slot machine staff member had been carrying the ticket folder on March 26 when it accidentally dropped outside the Ruby Room. As a result, Silitonga was sentenced to four months in jail for his actions.

According to a court official, the tickets actually belonged to Tham Wan Nyit, a manager responsible for the slot-machine operations at the casino. Silitonga arrived at the scene and deliberately picked up the tickets without any intention of returning them or informing the casino security. The entire incident was captured on the casino's CCTV cameras.

After leaving the casino, Silitonga spent the night at the airport and contacted a friend for assistance in transferring some of the money to his Indonesian bank account.

He used Western Union Money Transfer services to send $3,000 to his own account in Singapore and $2,000 to his girlfriend's account in Indonesia. He continued to transfer more money on the following day.

In the meantime, the casino officials filed a police complaint, and Silitonga was identified through the CCTV footage. When he attempted to clear immigration and board a flight to Indonesia three days ago, he was flagged as being on the stop list and was subsequently apprehended.















