Germany lost 2-0 to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Germans have only won one of their last five games.

Colombia's Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado scored the goals.

Less than a year before hosting Euro 2024, Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Both Juan Cuadrado's penalty in the 82nd minute and Luis Diaz's header in the 54th minute handed the visitors their first victory over the Germans, who were jeered at the conclusion.

Prior to Friday's 1-0 loss to Poland, Germany, which has less than a year to prepare a battle-tested team for the continental championship, needed two late goals to tie 3-3 with Ukraine last week.

3 Colombia's Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado scored the goals. 3 Germany lost 2-0 to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday. 3 The Germans have only won one of their last five games.

Since their shocking World Cup group stage defeat in December, the four-time world champions have only won one of their last five games. They have also only won three of their previous eleven games.

'Obviously I am very disappointed that we could not apply what we had set out to do,' said Germany coach Hansi Flick.

'There are things that we wanted to try but they backfired.'

Flick, who took over in 2021 and is facing increasing criticism as a result of his team's early elimination from the World Cup, claimed that his players lacked confidence.

'What can I say? The arguments are not on our side at the moment. We have to analyse it, draw our lessons,' he said after three games without a win.

'This is a cycle that we need to break through. In September we have to bring a different performance. We will see a different team and then the results will start coming,' he said. 'We are convinced we have a good team and good players.'

While Malick Thiaw, a 21-year-old defender from Germany, was impressive in defense, the Colombians appeared much more motivated in attack, forcing Germany goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to make a number of excellent saves in the first half.

Despite having more than 65% of the ball, the home team struggled frequently to get the ball out of their own half and failed to manage a single attempt on goal during the entire opening quarter.

Emre Can lost possession, Cuadrado whipped in a cross, and Diaz headed it past Ter Stegen to give Colombia the lead.

Although the home team briefly picked up the pace, their defense remained weak.

The start Niclas Fuellkrug made little progress in the front, and a handball by Joshua Kimmich allowed the visitors to increase their lead when Cuadrado converted the penalty.