Euro 2024: Sadio Mane's Two Help Senegal Stun Brazil 4-2

Senegal shocked Brazil 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday in Lisbon thanks to two goals from Sadio Mane. It was Brazil's third loss in their previous four games.

Brazil had not suffered a two-goal defeat since being defeated 2-0 by Chile in 2015, and they had not given up four goals or more in a game since being humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

Brazil took the lead early in the first half thanks to a goal from Lucas Paqueta, and they believed they had won a penalty when Vinicius Jr. was brought down inside the penalty area, but the decision was reversed after a VAR review for an offside in the buildup.

When the Brazilian defense failed to clear a cross into the box, Senegal capitalized on their opening opportunity, and in the 22nd minute, Habib Diallo slammed the ball into the back of the net with a strong volley.

Senegal's first goal gave them confidence, and they struck twice in three minutes after the break. Defender Marquinhos unintentionally deflected an Ismaiia Sarr header into his own goal, and then Mane produced a spectacular shot from just inside the box that found the far top corner.

Brazil's Marquinhos made up for his earlier error by scoring the team's second goal off a loose ball inside the box, but Senegal maintained their composure and increased their lead when Mane converted a penalty after Nicolas Jackson was tripped by Brazil goalkeeper Ederson inside the box.

Another setback for Brazil, who now has Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes serving as interim coach.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, is still being sought after by the Brazilian FA (CBF) to lead their team. Since Tite's departure following their World Cup quarterfinal exit in December, the position has been empty.